11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat

Treat yo'self

For our money, there's no better night out that rounding up the soundest of your mates and catching up over a feast of unreal food and some cocktails.

We'll be celebrating payday with a trip to one of these spots...

Luna

This is a great choice if you're looking for something a little different and the €30 pre-theatre menu won't hit your wallet too hard. Try the Slow Cooked Beef Cheek with Polenta and Bacon Jam, washed down with a glass of Prosecco. 

Screen Shot 2017 01 16 At 15 09 02

Sophie's

When it comes to a buzzing atmosphere, it's hard to beat Sophie's at The Dean Hotel. Get down early for a Pancetta, Mozzarella, Chilli and Crispy Basil Pizza and a Banana Hammock Daquiri before burning off the calories on the dancefloor.

11393251 1635482486668014 5369088727441563938 N

Bagots Hutton

The new kid on the block, Bagots Hutton just opened on Ormond Quay with an all-purpose wine bar, restaurant and music venue. The restaurant's old branch on South William Street was one of our favourite spots for a charcuterie and cheese board, washed down with a quality glass of red. You have Sin É up the road for a few pints after too. 

15894750 1128964767217648 1688236555414634130 N

777

Nothing says fun like a Margharita and these guys have got some of the best in Dublin. Tostados, taquitos, roasted gambas and tuna ceviche? Sign us up.

15541893 1258241330937945 6234584954212590296 N

Mulberry Garden

Foodies will adore this Donnybook spot, which specialises in contemporary Irish fine dining and is ideal for when you're feeling a bit fancy. 

We love their pris fixe approach, which means you can choose from three starters, followed by a meat, fish or vegetarian main course for €49. The price also includes a dessert or cheese to finish and the quality of the ingredients is top notch.

14572429 1122828124419417 2413992321987384672 N

Shanahan's On The Green

Ok, so we're not saying that this is the kinda place where you're going to drop in for a casual bite to eat but if you've been saving during Dry January, it's worth every penny.

If you're heading to Shanahan's, you have to order the legendary steak - with a choice between t-bone, rib-eye, strip sirloin, filet mignon and petit filet. Our mouth is watering just typing this sentence.

10353194 695446837194859 1777986457377877195 N

Brookwood

Another great spot for a steak and not too shabby when it comes to seafood either. 

The Sunday Roast is famous for all the right reasons but they also have some tasty options on the a la carte including Black Sole with Buttered Potatoes, Bacon and Clams. Oh my days.

13886879 1762069420706667 8837503481015568714 N

The Marker Hotel

According to these guys, brunch is over and it's all about le drunch

You can choose from a standard favourite like Eggs Benedict or share a few tasting plates like tiger prawns, chipotle spice chicken wings and Galway Bay Oysters with Bloody Mary dressing.

15241908 1134278249955496 8347953003928687511 N

Balfe's

We love the Parisian vibes of Balfe's and it's a great spot if you're looking for some light bites and some delicious cocktails. 

Chow down on some burrata, Castletownbere crab salad and carpaccio of Black Angus beef, with a Lemon Meringue cocktail for dessert.

12552655 544064432426941 6314629018339585422 N

Hang Dai

Banging tunes and killer authentic Chinese food? Hang Dai has got you covered. 

The duck is already legendary, even though the place has only been open a few months. See our full review here.

14947701 1249227208568335 1819198192161427206 N

Residence

Don't fancy springing for a membership? One way of getting behind the red curtain at Residence is booking dinner at Restaurant FortyOne. Go for the seven-course tasting menu if you fancy a real treat.

603646 742122962485608 6103767197261289790 N

Marie Madden

Written By

Marie Madden

Marie is Editor of The Lovin Group.Having entered the 'this place is too loud' phase of her life, she spends her weekends on a quest to find the perfect bottle of red wine and rates coleslaw as one of the great evils in the world.

Comments

