11 Stylish And Delicious Dublin Restaurants For A Weekend Treat

For our money, there's no better night out that rounding up the soundest of your mates and catching up over a feast of unreal food and some cocktails.



We'll be celebrating payday with a trip to one of these spots...

Luna

This is a great choice if you're looking for something a little different and the €30 pre-theatre menu won't hit your wallet too hard. Try the Slow Cooked Beef Cheek with Polenta and Bacon Jam, washed down with a glass of Prosecco.

Sophie's

When it comes to a buzzing atmosphere, it's hard to beat Sophie's at The Dean Hotel. Get down early for a Pancetta, Mozzarella, Chilli and Crispy Basil Pizza and a Banana Hammock Daquiri before burning off the calories on the dancefloor.

Bagots Hutton

The new kid on the block, Bagots Hutton just opened on Ormond Quay with an all-purpose wine bar, restaurant and music venue. The restaurant's old branch on South William Street was one of our favourite spots for a charcuterie and cheese board, washed down with a quality glass of red. You have Sin É up the road for a few pints after too.

777

Nothing says fun like a Margharita and these guys have got some of the best in Dublin. Tostados, taquitos, roasted gambas and tuna ceviche? Sign us up.

Mulberry Garden

Foodies will adore this Donnybook spot, which specialises in contemporary Irish fine dining and is ideal for when you're feeling a bit fancy.

We love their pris fixe approach, which means you can choose from three starters, followed by a meat, fish or vegetarian main course for €49. The price also includes a dessert or cheese to finish and the quality of the ingredients is top notch.

Shanahan's On The Green

Ok, so we're not saying that this is the kinda place where you're going to drop in for a casual bite to eat but if you've been saving during Dry January, it's worth every penny.

If you're heading to Shanahan's, you have to order the legendary steak - with a choice between t-bone, rib-eye, strip sirloin, filet mignon and petit filet. Our mouth is watering just typing this sentence.

Brookwood

Another great spot for a steak and not too shabby when it comes to seafood either.

The Sunday Roast is famous for all the right reasons but they also have some tasty options on the a la carte including Black Sole with Buttered Potatoes, Bacon and Clams. Oh my days.

The Marker Hotel

According to these guys, brunch is over and it's all about le drunch.

You can choose from a standard favourite like Eggs Benedict or share a few tasting plates like tiger prawns, chipotle spice chicken wings and Galway Bay Oysters with Bloody Mary dressing.

Balfe's

We love the Parisian vibes of Balfe's and it's a great spot if you're looking for some light bites and some delicious cocktails.

Chow down on some burrata, Castletownbere crab salad and carpaccio of Black Angus beef, with a Lemon Meringue cocktail for dessert.

Hang Dai

Banging tunes and killer authentic Chinese food? Hang Dai has got you covered.

The duck is already legendary, even though the place has only been open a few months. See our full review here.

Residence

Don't fancy springing for a membership? One way of getting behind the red curtain at Residence is booking dinner at Restaurant FortyOne. Go for the seven-course tasting menu if you fancy a real treat.

