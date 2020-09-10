Close

TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' clash with AC Milan next week

By James Fenton

September 10, 2020 at 12:38pm

Shamrock Rovers would have had mixed emotions last week when they were drawn to play Italian giants AC Milan in the Europa League second qualifying round.

In normal circumstances, such a historic club coming to play in Tallaght Stadium would have meant a massive payday for current Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers. However, these aren't normal circumstances and the Hoops will have to face Zlatan Ibrahimovic et al without any fans in the ground.

On the other hand, it still offers a great opportunity for Stephen Bradley's men to pit their wits against illustrious opposition and, most importantly, there's a place in the next round at stake.

While fans won't be allowed into Tallaght Stadium next Thursday evening, the game being on free to air TV is a fairly reasonable alternative in this day and age. That's what Rovers fans, and Irish football supporters as a whole are getting, after RTE confirmed it will be showing the match against the Rossoneri live.

Peter Collins will front the coverage from Tallaght, while Kenny Cunningham will be alongside George Hamilton on commentary. Remember, it could be a long night as in the absence of two-legged ties this year, the match will go straight to extra time and penalties if it remains a stalemate after 90 minutes.

Coverage will get underway on RTE 2 at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 17 ahead of a 7pm kick-off and it's definitely one not to be missed.

