Search icon

Uncategorized

28th Jul 2025

10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

Shamim de Brún

With the way the Bakery Boom is going in Dublin it can start to feel like if you ate at a different café or bakery every day for the rest of your life, you’d still be discovering new spots on your deathbed. Which is a pretty exciting thought if you ignore the whole deathbed bit.

But with so many places baking their way into our collective consciousness, narrowing down the best places to get a cookie is borderline heroic work. Luckily for you, we’ve done it.

Here’s our definitive list of the best cookies in the city.

1. Cookieboy

The social media frenzy started in summer 2024 and suddenly there were queues outside a tiny, shoebox-sized bakery like it was the new Berghain. There are few seats, no fuss, just big, gooey chocolate-studded slabs of cookies that serve “just one more bite” energy. They’re chonky and absolutely worth the hype (and the line).

2. No Messin

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to bite into a cookie that was possibly baked by forest elves, this is the one. A mix of dark and milk chocolate, kissed with sea salt, and with that holy-grail texture that’s crispy at the edges and chewy in the middle. It’s the cookie equivalent of a foot-popping-rom-com perfect kiss.

3. SOS Cookies

Founded by a self-taught baking extraordinaire they’ve got a lineup that reads like a cookie greatest hits album: handmade Oreos, confetti cookies, double-fudge, and more.

4. Naked Bakes

Vegan cookies can sometimes feel like they’re trying too hard, but Naked Bakes is proof that dairy-free doesn’t mean joy-free. Their classic chocolate chip is soft, silky and melt in your mouth. They also have a banging Dubai cookie that has already outlived the trend that defined the first half of the year.

Yes, the name will make your gran raise an eyebrow. But the cookies will make everyone happy.

6. Roundwood Stores

Think of Bakehouse as the dependable friend who always turns up on time and never forgets your birthday. Their cookies are no-frills, and consistently excellent. Sometimes you don’t need gimmicks. Sometimes you just need Bakehouse.

7. Lidl Bakery

Hear us out, Lidl’s cookies deserve respect. A fiver gets you a bag big enough to ruin dinner, and they’re ridiculously addictive. The white-and-dark-chocolate-chip ones, in particular, are the kind of supermarket snack that sparks actual fan clubs. Rough-hewn texture, perfect thickness, and an extremely high “just one more” danger level.

8. Peaches (formerly KC Peaches)

KC Peaches might have rebranded, but their cookie game is still strong. The regular chocolate chip is solid, but the triple chocolate cookie? That’s where the love lives.

9. Third Space, Smithfield

The Nutella cookie here is not always available but when it is, its holy-moly-I-have-to aura. It’s not a cookie you eat on the go. It’s a cookie you sit down for, probably with a little pot of tea, and you do not share.

10. The Fat Fox

Technically Wicklow, but we’re claiming it. The Fat Fox switches up its cookie specials constantly, but the one constant is that they’re excellent.

Some will require a queue, some will require a delivery driver, and some can be tossed into your shopping basket on a Lidl run. All will hit the spot.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Why CMAT’s Radio Edit Became a Flashpoint

Why CMAT’s Radio Edit Became a Flashpoint

By Shamim de Brún

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

Recipe: This saucy take on a New Orleans classic sandwich will transport you to the seaside

By Sarah McKenna

Rosie O’Donnell’s Quick Thinking Saves 90-Year-Old Woman From Choking in Dublin Hotel

Rosie O’Donnell’s Quick Thinking Saves 90-Year-Old Woman From Choking in Dublin Hotel

By Shamim de Brún

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

By Shamim de Brún

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

By Shamim de Brún

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

“Potato I Have”: Why Are We So Obsessed with Potatoes

By Shamim de Brún

Dublin Deserves Public Spaces

Dublin

Dublin Deserves Public Spaces

By Shamim de Brún

There’s a Massive Delivery-Only Food Hub Operating in Glasnevin Right Now

There’s a Massive Delivery-Only Food Hub Operating in Glasnevin Right Now

By Shamim de Brún

Soup Deserves More Than Bread

Soup Deserves More Than Bread

By Shamim de Brún

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

This meatball sub with a spicy ketchup glaze is the saucy saviour you need to make for lunch

By Sarah McKenna

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

11 of the Best Books Set in Dublin to Read on a Rainy Day

By Shamim de Brún

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

Recipe: This saucy chicken wrap has summer written all over it

By Sarah McKenna

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

By Shamim de Brún

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

Get saucy with it: Make a steak and onion sub with us

By Sarah McKenna

7 of Dublin’s Best Literary Zines

7 of Dublin’s Best Literary Zines

By Shamim de Brún

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The 28 Best Restaurants in Dublin Right Now

The 28 Best Restaurants in Dublin Right Now

By lovindublin

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

9 Times The Dáil Went Bonkers and Got Caught on Mic

By Shamim de Brún

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

This run club is doling out delicious smoothies all summer long

By Sarah McKenna

15 Queer-Owned Spaces in Dublin to Visit This Pride

15 Queer-Owned Spaces in Dublin to Visit This Pride

By Shamim de Brún

Parliament Street to Go Traffic-Free from July 4th as Part of Major City Transport Plan

Parliament Street to Go Traffic-Free from July 4th as Part of Major City Transport Plan

By Shamim de Brún

6 places to shop for your Pride essentials in Dublin this month

6 places to shop for your Pride essentials in Dublin this month

By Lovin' Media

Load more stories