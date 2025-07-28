10 of the Best Cookies in Dublin Right Now

With the way the Bakery Boom is going in Dublin it can start to feel like if you ate at a different café or bakery every day for the rest of your life, you’d still be discovering new spots on your deathbed. Which is a pretty exciting thought if you ignore the whole deathbed bit.

But with so many places baking their way into our collective consciousness, narrowing down the best places to get a cookie is borderline heroic work. Luckily for you, we’ve done it.

Here’s our definitive list of the best cookies in the city.

The social media frenzy started in summer 2024 and suddenly there were queues outside a tiny, shoebox-sized bakery like it was the new Berghain. There are few seats, no fuss, just big, gooey chocolate-studded slabs of cookies that serve “just one more bite” energy. They’re chonky and absolutely worth the hype (and the line).

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to bite into a cookie that was possibly baked by forest elves, this is the one. A mix of dark and milk chocolate, kissed with sea salt, and with that holy-grail texture that’s crispy at the edges and chewy in the middle. It’s the cookie equivalent of a foot-popping-rom-com perfect kiss.

Founded by a self-taught baking extraordinaire they’ve got a lineup that reads like a cookie greatest hits album: handmade Oreos, confetti cookies, double-fudge, and more.

4. Naked Bakes

Vegan cookies can sometimes feel like they’re trying too hard, but Naked Bakes is proof that dairy-free doesn’t mean joy-free. Their classic chocolate chip is soft, silky and melt in your mouth. They also have a banging Dubai cookie that has already outlived the trend that defined the first half of the year.

Yes, the name will make your gran raise an eyebrow. But the cookies will make everyone happy.

Think of Bakehouse as the dependable friend who always turns up on time and never forgets your birthday. Their cookies are no-frills, and consistently excellent. Sometimes you don’t need gimmicks. Sometimes you just need Bakehouse.

Hear us out, Lidl’s cookies deserve respect. A fiver gets you a bag big enough to ruin dinner, and they’re ridiculously addictive. The white-and-dark-chocolate-chip ones, in particular, are the kind of supermarket snack that sparks actual fan clubs. Rough-hewn texture, perfect thickness, and an extremely high “just one more” danger level.

8. Peaches (formerly KC Peaches)

KC Peaches might have rebranded, but their cookie game is still strong. The regular chocolate chip is solid, but the triple chocolate cookie? That’s where the love lives.

9. Third Space, Smithfield

The Nutella cookie here is not always available but when it is, its holy-moly-I-have-to aura. It’s not a cookie you eat on the go. It’s a cookie you sit down for, probably with a little pot of tea, and you do not share.

Technically Wicklow, but we’re claiming it. The Fat Fox switches up its cookie specials constantly, but the one constant is that they’re excellent.

Some will require a queue, some will require a delivery driver, and some can be tossed into your shopping basket on a Lidl run. All will hit the spot.