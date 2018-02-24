Video

Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland

One man takes on 32 inches

Pinheads Pizza on the South Circular Rd offer up the biggest pizza in Ireland at a massive 32 inches. And on top of that, they're giving it away for free to anyone who can take it down in 32 minutes. 

If you want something a little more manageable around Dublin here are some of the best pizza spots in the city...

7 Hot New Dublin Pizza Joints That Serve Superb Pizza

This New Restaurant Serves The Very Best Pizza On All Of Dublin's Northside

These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians

