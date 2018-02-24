Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland

Pinheads Pizza on the South Circular Rd offer up the biggest pizza in Ireland at a massive 32 inches. And on top of that, they're giving it away for free to anyone who can take it down in 32 minutes.

If you want something a little more manageable around Dublin here are some of the best pizza spots in the city...

