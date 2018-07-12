VIDEO: Up Close And Unseen Footage Of Meghan And Harry In Dublin On Wednesday

The aftermath of the Royal visit is currently happening in Dublin and with all the excitement and noise of Wednesday, we've returned to the quietness and the rain once again.

Prince Harry was in a rush back to the UK to catch their important World Cup match against Croatia, now he probably wishes he had stayed and had drowned his sorrows in Coppers.

While most of the shots of the couple were from afar, one lucky Lovin Dublin reader got up close and personal with the pair as they visited Dogpatch Labs.

And the short and previously unseen clip really showed the true side of the Prince's wife.

Some up close and unseen footage of Harry and Meghan in Dublin on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/aTXy6XsJSv — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) July 12, 2018

Despite the countless photos and videos and screaming fans and media, Meghan still takes the time out to say hello and give a wave to this very shy fan as she is whisked from one event to the next.

It shows that she really has time for all the people that came out to see her and her husband and dare we say she gave off a sort of Princess Diana vibe with the short interaction with her fan.

Spyridoula Koutsikouni who took the video told us that:



"This video was taken in CHQ building on their way out of Dogpatch Labs.

"I just said hi! I was very shy of saying more but I think it's a cool video I got very close because I work in the building so we were allowed to stay in during their visit."

A moment that will never be forgotten that's for sure.

Thanks to Spyridoula Koutsikouni for sending this our way. If you have any stories, pictures or videos that you want to send us, you can get us at hello@lovin.com or just by popping us a message on Facebook.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here