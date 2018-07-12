Video

VIDEO: Up Close And Unseen Footage Of Meghan And Harry In Dublin On Wednesday

This clip shows the true side of Meghan Markle.

Meghan And Harry Up Close Main

The aftermath of the Royal visit is currently happening in Dublin and with all the excitement and noise of Wednesday, we've returned to the quietness and the rain once again.

Prince Harry was in a rush back to the UK to catch their important World Cup match against Croatia, now he probably wishes he had stayed and had drowned his sorrows in Coppers.

While most of the shots of the couple were from afar, one lucky Lovin Dublin reader got up close and personal with the pair as they visited Dogpatch Labs.

And the short and previously unseen clip really showed the true side of the Prince's wife.

Despite the countless photos and videos and screaming fans and media, Meghan still takes the time out to say hello and give a wave to this very shy fan as she is whisked from one event to the next.

It shows that she really has time for all the people that came out to see her and her husband and dare we say she gave off a sort of Princess Diana vibe with the short interaction with her fan.

Spyridoula Koutsikouni who took the video told us that:

"This video was taken in CHQ building on their way out of Dogpatch Labs.

"I just said hi! I was very shy of saying more but I think it's a cool video I got very close because I work in the building so we were allowed to stay in during their visit."

A moment that will never be forgotten that's for sure.

Thanks to Spyridoula Koutsikouni for sending this our way. If you have any stories, pictures or videos that you want to send us, you can get us at hello@lovin.com or just by popping us a message on Facebook.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Visit Dublin Dublin royal family Ireland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
VIDEO: Up Close And Unseen Footage Of Meghan And Harry In Dublin On Wednesday
VIDEO: Up Close And Unseen Footage Of Meghan And Harry In Dublin On Wednesday
VIDEO: Cyclist Hits Ground Hard After Bike Collides With Car Near South Circular Road
VIDEO: Cyclist Hits Ground Hard After Bike Collides With Car Near South Circular Road
VIDEO: "What Happens When You Leave Your Bike Lying Around When The Royals Visit Dublin"
VIDEO: "What Happens When You Leave Your Bike Lying Around When The Royals Visit Dublin"
WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café
WATCH: Bizarre CCTV Footage Shows Woman Spanking Herself In Dublin Café
VIDEO: Cyclist Has Extreme Near-Miss With Dublin Bus On Busy Road
VIDEO: Cyclist Has Extreme Near-Miss With Dublin Bus On Busy Road
VIDEO: Car Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames On Road Near Lucan
VIDEO: Car Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames On Road Near Lucan
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
A Tank Of Beer Suddenly Burst Open And Sprayed All Over The Gaff At This Ballsbridge Bar Last Night
A Tank Of Beer Suddenly Burst Open And Sprayed All Over The Gaff At This Ballsbridge Bar Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
VIDEO: Dublin Student Allegedly Part Of Sexism World Cup Tape
VIDEO: Dublin Student Allegedly Part Of Sexism World Cup Tape
Brunch This Weekend? Here's Our Five Top Picks In Dublin
Brunch This Weekend? Here's Our Five Top Picks In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
Entertainment

PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
Dublin

Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
VIDEO: Cyclist Hits Ground Hard After Bike Collides With Car Near South Circular Road
Video

VIDEO: Cyclist Hits Ground Hard After Bike Collides With Car Near South Circular Road
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
News

Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group