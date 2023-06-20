5 things to do in Dublin tonight instead of the Arctic Monkeys

The hotels have been booked, babysitters secured, but the Number One Party Anthem will no longer sound through the grounds of Marlay Park.

Yesterday afternoon, the Arctic Monkeys took to social media to cancel their sold out Dublin show just one day before it was meant to take place. As fans speculate about the reasons for cancellation and watch eagle eyed to see whether the band go ahead with their headline slot at Glastonbury, we thought it fitting to round up a few other events happening in Dublin tonight if you find yourself at a loose end. There's drag bingo, electro and theatre - hopefully something to suit all tastes.

Let's get into it.

Pride Beauty Bingo

The Flying Duck, Dundrum Town Centre

Hosted by Dublin drag royalty Davina Devine, this beauty-themed bingo night brings with it free goodie bags, drinks on arrival and plenty of prizes. Tickets and more info available right here.



Electro Night

Advertisement

Fibber Magees

Dublin rockers and electro lovers come together as one at Electro Night at Fibber Magees, a chance to bop away to some of the most exciting up-and-coming electronic acts in Dublin right now. Tickets and more info available right here.

Fleabag

Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield

If you were obsessed with the tv show, the sexy priest and Hilary the guinea pig, you can see how Fleabag started with this screening of the original one-woman stage show at the Lighthouse Cinema tonight. Tickets and more info available via the Lighthouse website.

Advertisement

B3NDER: Pride

Wigwam, Middle Abbey Street

The Pride celebrations are in full swing and at Wigwam tonight Dublin’s newest Punk Drag Haus the Haus of Grimm will present their drag oddity show and raise a middle finger to every stereotype and cliché. Find out more and nab a ticket right here.

Arctic Monkeys Party

Eden House, Ballinteer

If you're not quite ready to Snap Out of It and still want your noughties indie fix, head to the Eden House just outside Marlay Park - they're still going ahead with their Arctic Monkeys afterparty as scheduled. The action kicks off at 3pm and will carry on into the night.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/ Lighthouse Cinema / Wigwam

READ NEXT:

- Here's where you can take your dog for a 5 star hotel stay in Dublin

- The Whispering Angel rosé garden returns to Café en Seine this year