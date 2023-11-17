4 places to take your dog to see Santa Paws in Dublin this Christmas

Dachsund through the snow, as (German) shepherds watch their flock by night, etc. As the formal switch-on of Dublin's Christmas lights last night confirmed, the festive season is fast approaching and everyone's looking to book in their visit with Santa. Wish lists need to be dissected, the assurance that you really have been THAT good of a boy/girl needs to be reiterated and that sweet, sweet complimentary gift bag on the way out needs to be snapped up. Visiting Santa isn't just an important event in the human calendar - dogs need to get in on the action too. They could be eyeing up a frisbee, a new jumper or a tightly packed kong, and without an audience with the Big Man who knows what they'll be waking up to on Christmas Day? Luckily, there are plenty of Dublin spots welcoming all good dogs in to see Santa - here's a list of four, as compiled by PawsFriendly.com. Doggy Christmas Market Location: Brewdog Dublin Outpost - Three Locks Square D02 E5R7 Dublin 2 Ireland Date & Time: Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 12:00 - 17:00

Hosted by The Daily Cavalier, this dog-friendly Christmas market will be packed with Irish dog companies selling their wares and a chance to get your pup's photo taken with Santa. Pre-booking tickets is advised for the photo op, as it's likely to sell out - you only need to book one ticket per pup. After picking up all your Christmas bits you can enjoy a craft beer at dog-friendly venue Brewdog.

There are plenty of Dublin spots to take your dog to visit Santa this Christmas.

Santa's Enchanted Forest Location: Luggwoods Events Ltd. The Lugg, Saggart, Dublin Co. Dublin Date & Time: November 24th - December 23rd, 2023 from 12:00 - 17:00 The Luggswood enchanted forest trail is well-trodden by families every year, but did you know you can bring your dog along too? Enjoy the twinkling lights and seasonal magic as you walk through the forest with your furry friend, meeting Santa's Elves, Ms. Claus and even The Grinch. Don't worry, everyone will get to give their own special letter to Santa when you meet him in his log cabin- dogs included. Price: €28 per child, €18 per adult

Advertisement

Santa Paws at Newbridge House & Farm Location: Newbridge House & Farm Hearse Rd, Newbridge Demesne, Donabate, Co. Dublin, Ireland Date & Time: December 9th, 2023 from 11:00 - 15:30 Let your four-legged friend put in a good word with the man in red, ensuring the gift of their dreams is sitting under the tree on Christmas morning. All puppers will get to visit Santa and trot away with their own special doggie gift. Price: €10 per dog (and hoomans) and €5 for all extra dogs.

Meet Santa at Three Gates Nursery Location: Three Gates Nursery and Florist, Westown, Naul, Co. Dublin, K32 WC80, Ireland Date & Time: December 1st - 3rd, December 8th - 10th, December 15th - 17th, December 22nd - 23rd, 2023 between 11:00 - 20:00. (For Fridays, the time range is between 16:00 - 20:00, on Saturdays, the time is between 11:00 - 16:30, and on Sundays, Santa is available between 11:00 - 16:30) The whole family are invited to meet Santa at Naul's Three Gates Nursery - just make sure your dog is well-behaved and safely on their lead. If they happen to be sporting a Christmas geansaí, even better. Price: €15 per person

Via Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Will you be taking your pup along to see Santa?

Header image via Getty

READ NEXT: