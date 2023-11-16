Smock Alley to host Ireland’s first Brazil showcase

By Katy Thornton

November 16, 2023 at 12:17pm

Expect 50+ of the best Brazilian businesses based in the country.

Looking for some fun Sunday plans to replace the scaries on the couch while you rewatch your favourite sitcom for the seventh time? Smock Alley will play host to Ireland's first Brazil showcase this weekend, featuring Brazilian food and drink vendors, beauty and fashion creators, tech innovators, traditional music and dance performers.

The showcase is expecting a footfall of 900 visitors, which will be hosted at the theatre by the Brazil-Ireland Chamber of Commerce and will feature 50+ of the best Brazilian businesses based in Ireland.

Below are some of the food vendors you can expect to see at the showcase.

  • Zaira – Lebanese and Brazilian fusion cuisine
  • Happy Hour Food – Offering a range of traditional Brazilian snacks, from cheesy delights of pão de queijo to crispy coxinhas
  • Sugar Loaf Bakery – The first traditional Brazilian bakery in Ireland
  • Fresh Bread House – Artisan bakery creating handcrafted delights with traditional techniques and carefully selected ingredients
  • Tapiwow – Delicious and nutritious gluten-free food, promoting a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle of quality and taste for those with gluten intolerance
  • Brazilian Sweets - Crafting customised cake sand brigadeiros, preserving generations of recipes for a personal and memorable touch
Visitors can also expect interactive demonstrations, product samplings, food tastings, and specially designed activities for children, making this a family-friendly event.

Tickets for this event are free, you just need to sign up for some here - the Brazil Showcase kicks off at 11am.

Header images via Flickr & Instagram / Sugar Loaf Bakery

