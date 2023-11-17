'Every single bulb and fixture is tested' - Dublin celebrates as Christmas lights switched on

“There is nowhere quite like Dublin City centre at Christmas.”

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas following the big switch-on of the stunning Grafton Street Christmas lights yesterday evening, Thursday, November 16th.

Erected by city centre business group Dublin Town, they were turned on by Little Blue Heroes Foundation representatives Willow Mae Carroll, seven, from Kells, Co Meath, and Cian Byrne, 10, from Finglas West, Dublin, who pushed the magic button.

The Foundation is a Garda charity supporting families of children with serious illnesses while empowering the lives of young people through positive community engagement.

With only 38 days remaining to December 25th, the switching on of the spectacularly iconic Grafton Street chandeliers precedes the turning on of lights at Henry Street, South William Street, Capel Street and throughout the city centre.

In total, Dublin Town, which has been decorating Dublin at Christmas on behalf of businesses for 15 years, will provide energy-efficient Christmas lights across 25 streets in the city centre this year.

“There is nowhere quite like Dublin City centre at Christmas,” said Dublin Town CEO, Richard Guiney.

“The Dublin Town Christmas lights are by far the biggest task we undertake for our business members and people of the city, and beyond, each year.”

It takes 30 people, working through the night over four weeks, to erect the lights.

“Every single bulb and fixture is tested by Dublin Town’s lighting contractor in advance of going up,” he said.

Credit: Getty

“The lights bring the sense of Christmas to the city centre and thousands take selfies beneath the iconic displays.

“They are the major catalyst of the city centre buzz as well as attracting footfall.

“Shopping and socialising in Dublin City centre under the iconic Christmas lights is a key Christmas experience for many.

“We invite everyone who can to come to town and make new Christmas memories under the magic of the Dublin Town Christmas lights.”

Dublin Town has been responsible for ensuring the city centre lights project has expanded with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

All lighting used is low-energy LED, regulated by time clocks. The Grafton Street display uses one-third of the electricity of a domestic shower.

