Goats Gruff to launch new food truck at West Dublin location

By Katy Thornton

November 16, 2023 at 11:08am

Wood-fired sambos for the win.

Goats Gruff is a haven for two of the best cheese delicacies on offer - toasties and pizza. They ranked 14th on our list of the best pizza spots in Dublin a few months back, and they are consistently doing great things out of their food truck in Strawberry Hall. The pizzas are a reasonable 12-inch size, with their most expensive option costing €15, which ain't too bad for Dublin.

Now, after four years in operation, they are expanding with a new location in West Dublin, and it's somewhere that is becoming something of a hot spot for the county's most loved food trucks.

Much like Dosa Dosa a couple of weeks ago, Goats Gruff are launching at The Crossings in Adamstown. They are making use of their OG food truck, which they launched with in 2019, giving it a new lease of life in a new part of the county.

Locals can get excited to sample their famous wood-fired toasties, as well as coffee and snack offering. The Goats Gruff sambo menu includes offerings that will cost you between €5 and €8.50, which leans towards the more reasonable side of prices in Dublin, and they have vegan, veggie, and meat options.

They're also known to have some of the best garlic mayo in Dublin - essential info.

Goats Gruff officially opens for business at the The Crossings on Friday November 24th.

We wonder if we can expect anymore prominent Dublin food trucks popping up here in the near future.

