Indian street food truck launches second location in Adamstown

Huge news for West Dublin foodies.

Indian street food truck Dosa Dosa rose to fame during lockdown, a prime-time for mobile eateries. Their tasty selection of authentic South Indian delights, such as dosa, parotta, kathi rolls, and vadas, tended to sell out week after week, no matter where they were set up.

For the last couple of years they have found a permanent home on Grand Canal Street at The Place Food Yard, in the great company of fellow food trucks Yum Grub, Tacoman, and Pastiamo Truckttoria. Now Dosa Dosa has expanded, opening a second location at The Crossings in Adamstown.

The South Indian food truck officially launched at their new home on Friday November 3rd. Even more exciting is Dosa Dosa offers both indoor and outdoor hybrid dining at this new West Dublin location, as well as takeaway, so the cold weather need not be a deterrent if you're hoping to pay a visit.

Find them open between 5pm and 9pm, Thursday to Sunday at The Crossings in Adamstown.

Header images via Instagram / Dosa Dosa

