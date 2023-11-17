'We are on the move' Carpark bar turned art gallery hint at new location

"Stay tuned."

We love a trendy night-time space in a trendy location, and Glovebox, the bar / art gallery based on Level 5 of the Trinity Street carpark fit that bill exceptionally.

While it was a bit on the notionsy side, it made for a class destination for drinks, snacks, and catch-ups with pals, and we were genuinely gutted when they finished up at the end of 2022.

After almost a year of silence however, Glovebox have dropped some hints that they will rise up somewhere new.

In a social media post that took a trip down memory lane, and thanked all the artists who created the artwork, and the guests who drank and boogied there, the carpark bar finished up with a simple call to action, saying, "Stay tuned we are on the move."

But where exactly are they on the move to? We made like Nancy Drew, followed some clues, and are speculating they could be opening at Allta's new location at the Docklands.

Allta announced in September that they were opening a new eatery, bar (see, clue), and micro bakery and we think given the success of Allta and Glovebox operating alongside one another at the Trinity Street carpark, the pair could be working in tandem once more.

