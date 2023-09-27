Former carpark restaurant Allta to open new eatery, bar, and micro bakery at the docklands

"It's been a wild ride!"

Best known perhaps for its time as a carpark rooftop restaurant, based for a time on Trinity Street, Allta are no stranger to switching things up, and they are at it again with plans to open a new eatery, bar, and micro bakery in the heart of the Dublin docklands.

They took to Instagram to share the news of their impending opening, running through the many phases that Allta has gone through in the four years it's been in operation.

"We opened the doors to allta in 2019 and since then we have seen a winebar, the alltabox, bakery, summerhouse, a cocktail bar in a gallery and a restaurant on a carpark rooftop. it’s been a wild ride!"

They announced that while the bar and restaurant would open in 2023, the micro bakery won't launch until January 2024.

Bookings are set to launch very soon, so if you're thinking of having your Christmas night out at Allta, keep an eye on their socials for more news on this - we doubt slots will stay free for long.

