Dublin salon to offer new celeb-approved 'non-invasive facelift' tech

This aesthetic treatment promises to deliver the results of a “lunchtime facelift’ using new technology.

EMFACE marks a new advance in non-invasive facial rejuvenation by offering people the opportunity to achieve a "lift, tone, and a more youthful appearance" without the need to go under the knife.

“It works by using synchronised RF (Radio-frequency) and HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) energies,” according to a spokesperson.

“The machine targets four muscles that elevate the face, and the soft tissue that sits over them.

“The result is an improvement in muscle tone which provides a lift that is akin to a facelift, minus the surgery. HIFES, or High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation, can be likened to an intense workout for the muscles it targets.

Advertisement

“During a 20-minute session, it induces an impressive 75,000 contractions. This can be thought of as a year's worth of 'facial yoga' in a single treatment.”

You don’t have to go too far to make use of this amazing new technology, as Amara Clinic, based in the heart of Dublin, has announced EMFACE as the latest addition to its list of offerings.

Renowned aesthetic doctor Dr. Paul Munsanje even coined it as a "Lunchtime Facelift" and after just one month he says it has become one of Amara’s most sought-after services.

Speaking about the new treatment, Dr. Paul Munsanje said: "I am incredibly excited to introduce EMFACE to our clinic, it’s a facial rejuvenation game changer. This treatment offers the benefits of a facelift without the downtime or invasiveness of surgery.

Advertisement

“In a 20 minute session during a lunch break, we can deliver patients a noticeable lift and improvement in their appearance. The result is a facial rejuvenation result through a refreshed look and a more youthful appearance.

“I believe that EMFACE is going to disrupt the surgical facelift market due to the incredible results people are getting from the recommended course of four sessions.”

Dr. Paul and his team at Amara also say they believe it is the easiest, least invasive, and most effective treatment available in the field of facial rejuvenation and is suitable for patients of all ages.

Celebs are also a huge fan of the treatment that has been available in Hollywood for some time now. Amongst those who have experienced the benefits of EMFACE include Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone and Jenna Dewan.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on HER

Header images via YouTube & Instagram / Amara Clinic

READ ON:

- Well-known derelict Georgian House on Dublin's northside to be purchased by DCC

Advertisement

- Book Ahead: 10 events to check out in Dublin October 2023

- Popular outdoor terrace to close in Rathfarnham after 3 years