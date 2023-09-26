Works by Warhol, Dali and Banksy to be exhibited at newly developed Charlemont Square

The recently developed Charlemont Square is marketing itself as a 'Dublin district with a bright future'.

Works by Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Banksy will all be on display at an upcoming Irish exhibition, being held to mark the launch of a new Dublin district.

The district in question is Charlemont Square, a new work, living and retail area spread across Ranelagh, Rathmines and Portobello. A quick look at the website indicates Charlemont Square is another unit of chrome-clad, glass-walled, exorbitantly priced apartments built for a socioeconomic group we're not sure actually exists, but the exhibition is free, open to the public and for modern art enthusiasts, there are some exciting pieces on display.

Hosted by Gormleys Auctions, the exhibition will feature the largest collection of Andy Warhol pieces to go on sale in Ireland with 25 original silkscreens – from his iconic soup cans to celebrated celebrity portraits such as his stunning Mick Jagger (€170,000), which is signed by both Warhol and Jagger.

One of Warhol’s famed soup cans from 1968, Campbell’s Soup Cans I: Green Pea, (€88,000), will also be on show.

The exhibition will also feature artworks by Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali, David Hockney and Julian Opie will also be on show, alongside leading Irish artists Patrick O’Reilly, Martin Mooney, Peter Monaghan, Maser and Gordon Harris.

Other key pieces set to be displayed include David Hockney’s ‘View of Hotel Well’, €100,000, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Rome Pays Off’, €112,000, Damien Hirst’s ‘Ciclopirox Olamine’, €22,500, Harland Millers ‘Hates Out of Date’ €21,000, Keith Haring’s Pop Shop II €54,000 and Salvador Dali’s Triumphant Elephant, €30,000.

The event follows a successful run of large-scale Art and Soul outdoor exhibitions around the country for Gormleys.

The exhibition runs from Oct 6-29 and is open daily from 11am-7pm. Entry is free and no advance booking is required. For more information visit www.gormleys.ie.

Header images via Conor McCabe photography / Gormleys

