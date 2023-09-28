Get pierced, tatted and fed at the Dublin Tattoo Convention in the RDS this weekend

Alongside a lineup of world-class tattoo artists there'll be vintage shopping, aerial performances and fire shows.

Always a spectacle in every sense of the word, Dublin's annual Tattoo Convention makes its fire-breathing, needle-wielding return to the RDS this weekend.

For many, the main attraction will be the 250 tattoo artists from all over the world setting up camp - but if you're not quite ready to get inked up, don't stress. There's plenty more to be getting on with.

Alongside the tattoo artists there'll be a number of market stalls, offering vintage and alternative clothing, jewellery, poster prints, furniture, ethical taxidermy, skateboards and skating apparel and tattoo equipment.

Bit of a curveball there with the taxidermy, but we'll remain open minded.

Arguably more on-brand additions to the convention include a Monster Energy gaming area, a piercing station from Wildcat, aerial performances from Circle Cirque and "mind-blowing danger shows" from Sin City Slideshow.

The event is also family friendly, with Star Wars characters in situ for photo ops and an extensive street food selection boasting plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

The Dublin Tattoo Convention runs from Friday, 29th Sept til Sunday, 1st Oct. Tickets start from €11.15 including fees and are available via the website.

Images via Dublin Tattoo Convention

