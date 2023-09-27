Irish musicians and comics speak out as gigs at Iveagh Gardens come under threat

A public consultation regarding events at the venue has been running for the month of September.

The Office of Public Works is currently undertaking a review of live events at the Iveagh Gardens, a popular venue for outdoor music and comedy gigs during the summer months in Dublin.

For well over a decade, outdoor events have been held at the Iveagh Gardens, with artists including Aslan, Candi Staton, The National and Chic all taking the stage. The late, great Sinéad O'Connor had been scheduled to perform at the Gardens in 2022, but the show was sadly cancelled following the death of her son Shane. In terms of comedy, the Iveagh Gardens Comedy Festival has run for years, programming international stars including Trevor Noah, Nicole Byer and Bill Burr alongside up-and-coming Irish acts, and has always been a major date in the Irish comedy calendar.

Musicians, comedians and gig goers have been taking to X/Twitter to voice their support for live events at the Iveagh Gardens, sharing positive experiences and detailing the calibre of shows held at the venue.

Deputy editor of Hot Press Stuart Clark wrote:

The gigs in the Iveagh Gardens are under threat. If this perturbs you as much as it does me, we have up until Friday to forcibly tell the Office of Public Works how we feel. Hit them up at [email protected] Don't let them take another bit of cultural Dublin from us!!!!

Clark also noted that curfews at Iveagh Gardens events have always been "strictly observed", with "punters behaving themselves impeccably".

The OPW are trying to stop music and comedy events happening in the Iveagh Gardens next Summer, I think this would be a great loss to the city, please email EventsIveaghG[email protected] before Friday so we can save our cultural events! pic.twitter.com/AZ1fXJXuSt — Sorcha OFlanagan (@SorchaPR) September 27, 2023

Referring to the comedy festival, comedian Alison Spittle said:

If it's gone, it will wound Irish comedy, it encourages comedy clubs to make their lineups more diverse and is the stand-up Olympics.

In a statement to Lovin, the OPW said:

A public consultation process is taking place from the 1st to the 30th September 2023 with regard to events in Iveagh Gardens. Extensive public engagement has been a feature of the gardens over the last year. The Office of Public Works encourages the public to share their views on events with us, ([email protected] ) which will help inform the role this wonderful historic garden plays going forward.

The OPW is appealing for observations from the public regarding events at the Iveagh Gardens until this Friday. If you'd like to have your voice heard, be sure to email eventsiveaghg[email protected].

