Pyg owners to open new European-inspired terrace and bar just around the corner

Pyg supremacy prevails all along Coppinger Row.

If you're a sucker for two-pygtails-and-a-pizza whilst perched along Pyg's prolific fairy light-clad outdoor area off South William Street, you may be interested in their new venture set to open just a stones throw away.

Continuing with the Spanish-inspired trend we're seeing sweep Dublin in recent months (there's pil pil coming out our ears at this stage, and we're by no means complaining), the Little Pyg Terrace opens soon with an offering of Spanish and Italian street food and an outdoor terrace boldly promising to be one of the best in Ireland.

Inspired by bars in the likes of Madrid and Milan, the new venue has been fitted with huge windows that slide open completely, and all food will be served through these windows to diners on the outdoor terrace, in the style of our continental cousins. As Storm Agnes pelts down and threats of tornadoes loom it feels strange to be writing about an outdoor dining space and large, completely open windows but rest assured - the terrace is completely covered and heated.

The interiors are adorned with tiles imported from Spain and Lisbon, and all of the delph and cocktail glasses have been picked up over the years during owner Paul McGlade Jnr's travels throughout Italy, Portugal and Spain. The chefs on duty have all been enticed over to sunny Dublin from Italy, and been trained by award-winning Enzo Coccia.

The Little Pyg Terrace will be linked to sibling spots Pyg and Little Pyg by a glass purple corridor in the underbelly of Powerscourt Townhouse, so you can wander between the venues like you're Harry Potter during a late night session with the Marauder's Map.

Finally, if you know all too well the struggle of trying to find a bathroom in Dublin city centre, we come bearing good news - owner Paul has made the decision to rent an additional ground floor solely for new toilets, to be used by the entire townhouse. And as most of us know, a ground floor toilet in Dublin is almost harder to come by than an affordable gaff.

The Little Pyg Terrace is opening soon - add it to the list of spots to hit up once Agnes passes.

Images via Little Pyg & Rob Kenny PR

