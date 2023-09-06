Dublin Zoo is giving away Golden Ticket lifetime passes this month

For the month of September, every visitor to Dublin Zoo has a chance to win free entry for life.

From September 5th, anyone who visits Dublin Zoo at any time this month can enter a draw to win a lifetime pass, and a Golden Ticket will be given away every week, meaning there are four in total to be won.

Upon entering Dublin Zoo, anyone who visits will be given an entry form to fill out and submit to the Golden Ticket Entry Box located inside the Zoo entrance gate.

Golden Ticket-winning entrants will receive a lifetime pass to enjoy their favourite attraction for years to come.

Heading into Dublin Zoo, visitors are given the chance to visit the many habitats that are home to some of the world’s most endangered wildlife.

Advertisement

Dublin Zoo has announced the launch of its Conservation Master Plan and when it is completed, it will position the organisation as a global conservation leader.

Dublin Zoo is currently working with conservation partners across 20 countries and has helped support the conservation of over 30 species in the wild.

When it comes to the Golden Tickets, terms and conditions apply and you can find further information at www.dublinzoo.ie/goldenticket.

Dublin Zoo is open seven days a week from 9.30 am - 6 pm, so you've tonnes of time to be in with a chance to win.]

Advertisement

Anyone planning on entering the competition must be 18 years old or over and the competition will run from 9.30 am on 5th September 2023 and will close at 6 pm on 30th September 2023.

Winners will be chosen at random and each will be announced in the different weeks the competition is open, notifying winners by email and/or telephone.

This article originally appeared on her.ie

Header image via Instagram/Dublin Zoo

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- The Wolfe Tones announce 60th year anniversary concert at 3Arena

- Blazing Salads has closed on Drury Street to combine with Flip Burger at George's Arcade

- The Nightmare Realm scream park will return to Dublin City Market this Halloween

Advertisement