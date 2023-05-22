Double Eurovision winner Loreen announces Dublin gig

If she's not bringing Johnny Logan out for the encore, we don't want to hear it.

Just over a week after the song contest drew to a close, the air is still heavy with the hysteria only the Eurovision can instil.

For the first time in UK chart history, four of the songs from this years Eurovision have entered the top ten at once, with winning ballad Tattoo by two-time winner Loreen sitting comfortably in the number 2 spot.

So it's as good a time as any for Swedish representative Loreen to head out on the road, and Irish Eurovision enthusiasts will no doubt be buzzed to hear she's announced a Dublin date.

Advertisement

Loreen will take the stage at Opium on Wexford Street on Tuesday, 7th November and anyone who's been to a gig at the venue will know it packs out pretty quickly - given the heightened buzz around the Eurovision this year, we'd imagine tickets won't be around too long.

The gig is an MCD production and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Of course, if you'd rather hang tight til fan favourite Käärijä announces a Dublin date for us all to get our Cha Cha Cha on, we completely understand.

Header image via Instagram/loreenofficial

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- 13 of the best places to eat and drink on Capel Street

- Everything you need to know about Bloom 2023

- New health bar specialising in salads and smoothies opens in D9

Advertisement