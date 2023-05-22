13 of the best places to eat and drink on Capel Street

On the one year anniversary of her pedestrianisation, we thought it only fitting to round up our favourite Capel Street spots.

Most Dubliners will know, Capel Street is like its own mini city - you can get literally everything there, from camping equipment to vibrators, with a top notch selection of eateries and pubs to hit up in between. The allure of the largest traffic-free zone in Dublin is hard to ignore and if you're planning a trip to Capel Street, here's a bit of inspiration for where to eat and drink.

Jack Nealons

The first port of call on your visit to Capel Street has to be Jack Nealons, partly because it's the first bar you'll see, partly because it's a great spot for a pint. Post-pedestrianisation, the outdoor area of Nealons is always buzzing and it's hard to walk by and resist stopping in for the one.

Pantibar

Next up, make your way across the road to Pantibar, a staple of the Dublin LGBTQ scene with great cocktails, quiz nights and shows.

Pennylane

This stylish offset of Pantibar is just across the road, with iron-clad gates surrounding a glam courtyard with twinkling lights, great tunes and even better cocktails.

Dash Burger

Here at Lovin, we make no secret of being obsessed with Dash Burger's flavoursome smashed patties and pillowy potato buns. Accompany your meal with a tasty selection of beers on tap in the Capel Street sunshine. The dream afternoon, in our humble opinion.

Brother Hubbard

One of Dublin's OG brunch and specialty coffee offerings, Brother Hubbard is still as delicious as it was back in the day with great Middle Eastern-inspired plates and freshly baked treats to boot.

All Bar Chicken

As the name would suggest, these guys specialise in chicken and have something to suit all tastes - as mild or as spicy as you like, with cauliflower or classic wings depending on your dietary requirements. They've also got great cocktails and all the sides you'd hope for to accompany a fried chicken feast - corn ribs, loaded fries, sriracha slaw, the works.

White Rabbit

You may have seen this hidden spot located in the back of an Asian supermarket popping up on TikTok and various foodie Insta pages- it has a great street food menu including its iconic cheesy Korean corn dog which will set you back just €4.50. If you're a cheese lover, consuming it on a stick covered in breadcrumbs really is a necessity.

McNeills

A hidden gem on Capel Street with great pints, an open fire and live music 7 nights a week. Their outside area is also perfect for a spot of people watching.

Aobaba

Dublin foodies will know this hugely popular pho and bubble tea spot only has about 20 seats inside and is always packed - a must-visit for authentic, affordable Vietnamese bites and deservedly high up on any list of places to eat and drink on Capel Street.

Arisu

Across the road, step into Korea with Arisu, another firm favourite among Dublin foodies. Fry up your own traditional Korean BBQ or chow down on some of Dublin's best dumplings, you've probably earned it at this stage of your Capel Street tour.

Krewe

New Orleans cuisine is one rarely found in Dublin, making Krewe something of an anomaly on the city's foodie scene. Head here for their famous seafood boil if you're dining with a group - a hefty feed of lobster, prawns, mussels and langoustines boiled in a spiced cajun broth with spuds and a fresh baguette to mop everything up. You won't find something similar anywhere else in town.

The Black Sheep

A great craft beer selection, pub grub offerings and standup comedy downstairs on a Saturday night, The Black Sheep is the perfect spot for a casual pint.

Bar 1661

It's technically around the corner on Green Street, but if you're in the area a trip to one of Dublin's most exciting cocktail bars is definitely in order.

Bar 1661 are known for their unique menu of thoughtfully mixed cocktails, putting poitín and other exciting Irish ingredients at the forefront.

Did we miss out your favourite place to eat or drink on Capel Street? Let us know!

Header image via Shutterstock

