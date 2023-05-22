Christy Dignam's daughter dispels 'cruel' rumours that her dad has died

By Kat O'Connor

May 22, 2023 at 10:45am

Share:

Christy Dignam's daughter has spoken out against reports that claim her father has died.

Kiera Dignam has slated people for spreading rumours about the Aslan frontman's death.

She said their family has already been through enough as it is without dealing with claims he has passed away.

Rumours circulated online on Saturday, but Kiera quickly shut them down.

She wrote, "Can people please stop sharing and posting that my dad has passed away, this is not true! This is a tough enough time and cruel to have to be put in a position to have to clear something like this up."

Kiera stressed that her family will issue a statement about her father.

Advertisement

"Until an update on anything comes from myself and my family please ignore," she stressed.

Aslan also discredited the rumours on the band's Twitter page.

Christy Dignam was diagnosed with myeloma in 2013.

In his final interview, Dignam told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 that he would like more time.

"When I first got diagnosed, I remember praying I was like, 'Please, just give me 10 more years'.

Advertisement

"And that 10 years are up now and you're kind of saying, 'I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn't throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?'"

Dignam told Tubridy that palliative care feels like "a conveyor belt to heaven”. However, the Crazy World singer said he is grateful to be able to spend his final months at home.

Christy's loving family and palliative care team have been caring for him at home since December.

This article originally appeared on her.ie 

Header image via Twitter/Kiera Dignam 

READ NEXT: 

Advertisement

- Landmark northside pub T O’Brennan’s is up for rent

- 9 places Stanley Tucci needs to eat while he's in Dublin

- Why are there so many pubs named after ducks and geese in Dublin?

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

An exclusive dining event with gin pairing is coming to Dublin next month

Everything you need to know about Bloom 2023

13 of the best places to eat and drink on Capel Street

9 places Stanley Tucci needs to eat while he's in Dublin

You may also love

HMV are returning to the streets of Dublin after 7 years

Eamon Ryan claims he was 'not aware' of SHEIN as office is launched in Dublin

Have you noticed The Floozy in the Jacuzzi in Croppies Memorial Park⁠?

'How are we celebrating this?' - Shein opens new headquarters in Dublin