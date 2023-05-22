New health bar specialising in salads and smoothies opens in D9

Drumcondra's latest opener is a health food lovers' dream.

It can be a struggle at times to find healthy places to treat yourself in Dublin, but new Drumcondra opener The Juice Yard is comin' in hot with an array of juices, smoothies and salads to scratch the itch.

The juice and salad bar opened on the Drumcondra Road, and has you covered in terms of post-gym and healthy midweek feeds.

Conveniently located around the corner from FLYEfit Drumcondra, The Juice Yard opened just three weeks ago and is already proving to be a hit among health food lovers in the area.

As well as their selection of fresh juices and smoothies, The Juice Yard pour speciality coffee from Dublin 8 roasters Imbibe, so you're sorted whatever your morning beverage of choice is.

To accompany, there's a selection of protein balls and overnight oats - handy if like me, you can never seem to get the consistency right at home. There are also ginger and turmeric shots for anyone in need of a kick in the early AM.

The new opener have said their goal is to "create a haven of health and vitality where people from the local community can stop by and rejuvenate with clean, nutrient-dense and nutrient-diverse foods". They'll be looking to achieve this both through their menu and through nutrition guidance and tips which they hope to share with locals.

The Juice Yard are open Wednesday - Friday, 8am til 3pm and Saturday - Sunday 9am til 3pm.

Header image via Instagram/The Juice Yard

