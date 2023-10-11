The Saw Doctors adjust Saturday gig time to facilitate Irish rugby fans

To Win Just Once will take on a whole new meaning depending on the match results.

After comedian Jack Whitehall's scheduling mishap which saw his 3Arena gig coincide with the Ireland v Scotland match, leading him to end his set by commentating the game while it played on a big screen behind him, event organisers are taking precautions ahead of this weekend.

Saturday night will see Ireland take on the All Blacks for a place in the Rugby World Cup semi final, and if you have tickets to The Saw Doctors your night out will be extended significantly as the band plan to take the stage only after the match ends.

3Olympia Theatre have announced The Saw Doctors' performance will kick off at 10pm, after the whistle blows at the World Cup Quarter Final. Those attending the gig will be able to catch all the match action at the Dame Street venue, where it will be played on the venues big screen.

Handy if you were already fretting about what pub to try and squeeze into ahead of the gig, just hoping to be within eye-line of a tv screen.

Doors will open at the venue from 7pm, with the match kicking off from 8pm. Finally, the Green and Red of Mayo headliners will take the stage at 10pm.

Saturday's gig kicks off the first of three sold-out headline shows taking place in the Olympia, with the other two on October 27 and 28.

The three gigs are the first the band have played in Dublin six years.

Header images via Getty

