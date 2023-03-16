6 unique Dublin experiences to enjoy with your mam this Mother's Day

There are only so many garden centres you can take her to.

With St. Patrick's Day, International Women's Day and all the other national holidays we've been hit with in quick succession, you'd be forgiven for almost forgetting Mother's Day this weekend. Not by your mam though. She'd never let you forget it.

If your mam's idea of fun doesn't involve tea and teeny cucumber sandwiches we've compiled a quick list of unique experiences to enjoy with her in Dublin this weekend, from stained glass workshops to drag brunch, gallery visits to woodland foraging.

Let's hop right in:

Music from the Movies at St Patricks Cathedral

We're cheating with this one as it actually falls on Saturday night, but we thought an evening spent sitting back and being immersed by show tunes was one that may appeal to many a mother-child combo. And who says you can't get the celebrations started early?

Join world-renowned London Concertante for this red-carpet ride through war zones, outer space and everywhere in between, with scores from beloved films including The Godfather, Jurassic Park, Mission:Impossible and many more. The show kicks off at 8pm this Saturday and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Pottery and Prosecco at The Grand Social

Awaken your mam's inner artiste with this fun filled workshop, and come away with your very own masterpiece to remember the day with. Cheesy music will soundtrack this beginner-friendly session of clay creation, with a full bar in situ to accompany. The event takes place between 6pm and 8pm - grab tickets here.

Pottery and Prosecco at The Grand Social, image via Eventbrite.

Stained glass Decoration class

If your mam is hard to buy for or "doesn't want anything", bring her along to this short stain glass decoration taster class from which you'll both come away with your very own abstract light catcher. The workshop is run by Irish glass artist Alison Byrne - check her socials for more details.

Drag Brunch at Wigwam

You'll have plenty of people to call Mother at Wigwam's weekly Drag Brunch, expertly hosted by Haus of W.I.G. who are guaranteed to have you bopping away in between bites of eggs benny. Tickets are €38pp and include a brunch dish, three cocktails and two hours of drag fun and games - head to Wigwam's website for more info.

Tour and Treat at Hugh Lane Gallery

Bond over this special tour of selected highlights from the Hugh Lane Gallery collection, with tea/coffee and a sweet treat to enjoy afterwards. Tickets will set you back just €15 for two people, and are available via Eventbrite.

Foraging and Eco-printing on Killiney Hill

There aren't many more scenic places to spend Mother's Day than on Killiney Hill, and this workshop invites you and your mam to forage for leaves, oak and blackberry which you'll then use at an eco-printing workshop at the Druid's Chair pub. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Whatever you end up doing, have a beautiful Mother's Day and big love to all the mammies!

