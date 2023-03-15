FreeNow taxi drivers offered €1.5 million in bonuses to work St. Patrick's weekend

FreeNow has announced a €1.5 million bonus fund to incentivise taxi drivers to work across the St. Patrick's weekend.

With this weekend set to be the "busiest weekend of the year to date," the taxi booking app has announced a bonus fund which it hopes will encourage drivers to pick up their car keys and hit the road during peak times.

It's predicted that the combination of St Patrick's Day festivities, a Grand Slam and Mother's Day will cause a surge in demand for taxis, with the busiest time expected to come this Saturday morning at 1am with up to 30,000 requests expected an hour and eight requests per second expected.

There is also predicted to be a 30% increase in tax trips expected compared to 2022, with a forecasted 73% rise in trips from Dublin Airport, with around 432,000 passengers expected to pass through for the national holiday.

Speaking about the upcoming weekend, Niall Carson, General Manager FREENOW Ireland has said, “St. Patrick’s weekend is yet another period where taxi drivers in Ireland rise to the challenge and keep the country moving, that is why we are committing over €1.5 million euro in bonuses for drivers this coming week for one of our busiest weekends of the year

Where possible we would advise passengers to book their journeys in advance using our Reserve booking option to avoid delays.”

Tips for getting a taxi this weekend

1. Book the ‘Reserve’ option to avoid booking delays or long waiting times

2. Consider public transport options such as buses, DART, Luas and Rail when planning trips to various festivities

3. Avoid peak times where possible

4. Move away from high footfall areas if possible

5. Consider sharing a taxi with friends or family where feasible to do so

