30 road closures in Dublin city centre to be aware of over Paddy's day weekend

With only days to go until our national holiday, hype is growing for the St. Patrick's Day festivities 2023.

As Dublin prepares to paint the town green in honour of Paddy's day weekend, naturally there's set to be some disruption to the roads in the city centre to accomodate the festivities.

To avoid getting caught out if you dare to drive over the next few days, here are all the road closures you need to be aware of in Dublin this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Road Closures

Between 7pm on March 16th to 3pm on March 17th there will be significant road closures to facilitate the St. Patrick's Day festivities. Dominick Street to Mountjoy Street (Western Way) between 7pm on March 16th to 3pm on March 17th. Mountjoy Street, Mountjoy Street Middle, Wellington Street Lower, Palmerstown Place, St Mary’s Place North, Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, Cavendish Row, O’Connell Street Upper and Lower, and O’Connell Bridge from 4am to 3pm on March 17th. Westmoreland St, College Green, Dame St, Lord Edward St, Christchurch Place, High St, Nicholas St, Patrick St. from 4am to 5pm on March 17th. New Street South, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kevin Street Lower, from 4am to 6pm on March 17th. Cuffe Street and St Stephens Green South from 4ams to 6:30pm on March 17th. Traffic Diversions: Traffic on Ellis Quay travelling north and east will be diverted via Blackhall Place, Stoneybatter, Manor Street, Prussia Street, North Circular Rd, Portland Row, Seville Place and Guild Street

Traffic on North Wall Quay travelling south will be diverted via Moss Street, Townsend Street and Lombard St

Traffic on North Wall Quay travelling west will be diverted via Guild Street, Seville Place, Portland Row, North Circular Rd, Phibsborough Road, Constitution Hill, King Street North and Queen Street.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Me Auld Flower Food & Drink Festival

Road Closures

St. Michan Street (from Mary Lane to Chancery Street) from 3pm to 11pm March 17th and 18th

St. Patrick’s Festival – St Patrick’s Festival Quarter

Road Closures

Custom House Quay (Beresford Place to Memorial Road) from 7pm on March 16th to 6am on March 20th.

Liffey Street West, Benburb Street, Ellis Street, and Hendrick Place from 5pm to 12am, March 16th to March 18th.

Road Closures due to construction

Moore Lane (from Parnell Street to O’Rahilly Parade) will be closed from 8am to 5pm on March 16th and 17th due to construction.

For more information, head to the Dublin City Council website for any updates on the road closures.

