Six Reasons Dublin Is A Whopper Place To Be During Summer

Dublin turns into a really special place over the summer. Us Dubs are great for going out and soaking up all the Vitamin D we can while we can.

Sure look, the weather ain’t always great, but when it is, we make the jaysus most of it.

There are so many special things about the big shmoke during the summer that you just don’t get anywhere else.

Going for a dip

Irish people do love a dip. Listen, we’re not used to these high temperatures, so when they hit, we need a way to cool down. So we all run to the coast and jump into the icy-cold waters of the Irish Sea. Well, they’re not icy, but they can be damn cold even during summer.

There’s nothing like a whole day spent on one of Dublin’s fab beaches like Portmarnock or Sandymount. Yeah, you will probably come home with sand in every crevice, but it’s worth it for the rare day we get to act as if we live in the tropics.