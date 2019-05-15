Six Reasons Dublin Is A Whopper Place To Be During Summer
Dublin turns into a really special place over the summer. Us Dubs are great for going out and soaking up all the Vitamin D we can while we can.
Sure look, the weather ain’t always great, but when it is, we make the jaysus most of it.
There are so many special things about the big shmoke during the summer that you just don’t get anywhere else.
Going for a dip
Irish people do love a dip. Listen, we’re not used to these high temperatures, so when they hit, we need a way to cool down. So we all run to the coast and jump into the icy-cold waters of the Irish Sea. Well, they’re not icy, but they can be damn cold even during summer.
There’s nothing like a whole day spent on one of Dublin’s fab beaches like Portmarnock or Sandymount. Yeah, you will probably come home with sand in every crevice, but it’s worth it for the rare day we get to act as if we live in the tropics.
Eating a bag of chips al fresco
No day out in the sun is complete without a big aul’ bag of chips from the chipper. After a dip in the sea and hours worshipping the sun, sure we do be jaysus famished. And although the queues do be out the door, it’s totally worth it.
Nothing screams summer like eating proper Irish chips with those little wooden forks.
There's just something about Fish & Chips by the seaside 😍 Call out to our Howth or Clontarf outlets for more stunning views like these🙌
The city centre turns into a massive beer garden
Name something better than sipping a nice cold pint while the sun warms the back of your neck, I dare you. Bet you can’t.
Every time the sun comes out in the city, every outdoor seating area in any bar becomes jammers.
There are loads of Dublin pubs that have unreal beer gardens that make for a perfect spot for a few sunny afternoon pints.
There are loads of festivals and events on
I’m not just talking about the big music festivals like Electric Picnic and Forbidden Fruit. Dublin has all sorts for all types of folk.
From comedy to arts to most importantly, food, Dublin is jam-packed with outdoor festivals over the summer.
Taste of Dublin, which happens in June, has us buzzing, as well as local festivals like the Dublin Bay Prawn Festival in Howth and the Eatyard Wine and Cheese Festival.
I also LOVE going to outdoor movies over summer because I love watching movies, but I am not staying indoors when it is over 20 degrees outside goddammit.
Every housing estate smells like a barbecue
There are two things that Dublin parents always do as soon as the sun shows itself.
- They whip out the lawn mower and get cutting, putting those with hayfever through agony.
- The barbecue comes out. If you walk around any housing estate in the city at around 6pm when it’s a nice day, all you can smell is meat on the barbie, and it’s stun. It’s one of the definitive smells of summer in Dublin.
The scenery gets even more stunning
Dublin has some of the best walks and hikes in the country, no matter what time of the year it is. But they just get so much better when the sun is out.
Walking up Howth Head or along the Great South Wall walk on a sunny day, you are guaranteed to get fantastic views that will have your Instagram looking stunning.