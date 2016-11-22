Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work

It's a known fact that if you want to start your day off right, porridge is key. It's full of fibre, minerals and can help lower cholesterol - boom!

There seems to be this notion that porridge is no fun, and I can see why... I'm usually rushing out the door in the mornings, so my porridge is very boring and unadventurous - it usually consists of just a dollop of honey on top. There are however, unbelievable porridge bowls available in the city that will change your life. Time to treat yourself and hit one of these deadly cafés on the way to work this morning.

Breakfast 2.0

1. Eathos

Eathos is one of the coolest cafés I've ever been in, it's like an Apple store but for food and coffees.

They are winning the breakfast game and their porridge bowls are A-F*cking-1.

This will give you a great kick of energy and keep you full for the day.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

2. Network

Network on Camden Street is a cute little café that you could easily walk right by. Once you've been there once however, it will be hard not to pop in every time you pass it.

Full of fruity flavour and crunchy granola - perfection.

A post shared by Amy Leigh Thomson (@amyleigh_thomson) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

3. 3FE

Caramel, peanut butter, berry compote and toasted seeds, a.k.a the dream combo for a hearty bowl of porridge.

You can grab this on the go if you're in a hurry and munch on it once you get to your desk so it's ideal for those mornings when you're stressed AF.

Could legit eat 10 tonnes of this stuff.

A post shared by 3fe (@3fecoffee) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:32am PST

4. The Fat Fox

The Fat Fox know exactly what's up when it comes to porridge.

If you've got a friend who says porridge is crap, order them this and I guarantee you'll change their mind - They've just been eating it wrong up until now and this bowl is just... so right.

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on Apr 2, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

5. Two Pups

This beauty is made from maple caramelised banana, peanut cream and candied pecans.

Its wonderfully sweet and so delish.

A post shared by Two Pups Coffee (@two_pups_coffee) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:07am PST

6. Two Boys Brew

This is absolute breakfast goals.

It contains vanilla baked plums, cherry compote and burnt white chocolate muesli - holy moly.

Need.Right.Now.

A post shared by TWO BOYS BREW (@twoboysbrew) on Jan 25, 2018 at 11:57pm PST

7. Little Bird

Because this bowl is made with coconut milk it tastes super exotic and it's so yummy.

Anything with cinnamon is a winner for me so I'm obsessed.

A post shared by Little bird (@littlebirdcoffeeyoga) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:54am PST

8. Urbanity

So you've got work to do, you're MARVIN and you need to sit somewhere where you can nurse a coffee - Say hello to Urbanity.

You can get all your work bits done here while tucking into a fabulous bowl of tasty porridge - YAY!

Plus it's unreal, like, LOOK at it:

A post shared by Jason (@fitefuaite) on Mar 20, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

A post shared by Rosemary Mac Cabe (@rosemarymaccabe) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:06am PST

9. Industry

A quirky furniture store with some fab grub.

Industry is the perfect spot to perch yourself by a window and watch the world go by.

Their porridge makes my heart sing.

A post shared by Graham Currigan (@gcurrigan) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

A post shared by Industry & Co (@industrydesign) on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

Enjoy!

Header Image:@Seanacooke

