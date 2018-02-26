The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin

Eating healthy isn't always easy but when you come across a dish like this you'll wonder why you ever craved anything else for breakfast.

Eathos is the ultimate health-food spot and they make the prettiest dishes ever. It's near impossible not to spend a good five minutes taking photos of your food before you eat it here.

We are utterly obsessed with their colourful, fruity acai bowls and they are proper delish too. This one is loaded with granola, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, bee pollen, goji berries, honey, fresh fruit and of course, acai smoothie.

It's super filling too so you wont be snacking during the day if you have this for breakkie.



