'It's just not viable' Iconic Swords restaurant announces shocking closure

"Running a restaurant of this calibre isn't easy or cheap."

Swords locals will be shocked to hear that Shaker & Vine restaurant has announced their "closure with immediate effect". Based on the Main Street in Swords, the bar and restaurant has been a popular spot for the last four and a half years; they've even won awards for their cocktail-making.

Unfortunately, like many other hospitality businesses in Dublin, the significant increases in operating costs has made it impossible for Shaker & Vine to continue.

Advertisement

In their Instagram announcement, owner Paul Lambert candidly explained the reasons behind the closure.

"Sadly we have to close our doors. It's just not viable any more. With the costs of running a restaurant like Shaker, it just became impossible to navigate. A huge thank you to everyone who came through our doors and to the many members of the team over the 4.5yrs that made Shaker what it was."

Lambert finished his post off by saying, "I will never forget it".

Advertisement

January has unfortunately seen the closure of several Dublin hospitality spots, including, but not limited to Saltwater Grocery in Terenure, Gotham South in Stillorgan, and several coffee trailers.

Many have called for the Government to intervene on the hospitality industry's behalf as they continue to struggle after the three-year impact of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, as well as crazy energy costs and price increases.

Header image via Instagram/shakerandvineswords

READ ON: Enjoy haggis and bag pipes music at this D9 pub in honour of Burns Night 2023