Award-winning Terenure restaurant has closed after nearly two years

By Katy Thornton

January 19, 2023 at 5:16pm

A huge loss for the Dublin 6 food scene.

 

It seems that Saltwater Grocery has unfortunately closed after just under two years in business. Their window has been spotted with a To Let sign on display by Dublin Social, and the Terenure fine dining restaurant's Instagram bio simply reads "Closed". A quick Google Search also shows that they're now permanently closed.

According to the Business Post, Saltwater Grocery ceased trading because it went into liquidation.

Saltwater Grocery initially opened in early 2021, which was a particularly difficult time for hospitality given covid restrictions.

In 2022 they won the Food & Wine 2022 award for best newcomer, beating out hugely popular Irish restaurants such as Library Street, Orwell Road, Note, O’Donoghue’s Public House, Alumni Kitchen Table, and more. The salmon at Saltwater Grocery even made it into the Lovin list of our favourite meals of last year. It's in light of this that makes this closure so shocking.

In 2023 alone we've already seen the closure of several Dublin restaurants and coffee trailers, with the main culprits being staff shortages, price increases in supplies, and electricity bills.

Header image via Instagram/saltwatergrocery

