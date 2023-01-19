Argos to close all 34 Irish stores by June 2023

The decision will leave over 400 employees without work.

Argos have made the shocking announcement that they are set to close all of their Irish stores by June 2023, including all online activity. This decision will affect over 400 employees across the 34 Irish stores.

According to reports, staff were only informed of this decision this morning, Thursday 19th January.

Back in November Argos announced the closure of their well-known Stephen's Green store, following a difficult few years with the pandemic. However this was believed to be the only store closing.

Trade union Mandate, who represents the Argos workers, made this statement about the closure:

"Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here. Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage. "We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company."

All 34 stores are expected to close in the next few months.

