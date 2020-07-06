Close

A new store will open in place of Penneys Rathfarnham next week

By James Fenton

July 6, 2020 at 4:15pm

Dealz is set to take the place of Penneys in the Rathfarnham Shopping Centre next week, as part of a trio of new nationwide outlets for the company.

Penneys in Rathfarnham closed earlier this year and it has now been revealed that a Dealz store will be taking its place. The discount retailer will open three new stores on Thursday, July 16, creating 75 jobs in total. Aside from Rathfarnham, the other branches will be located in Clonakilty and Buncrana.

It had already been rumoured that Dealz will take the place of Penneys in Rathfarnham with local community group Knocklyon Network first reporting the possibility back in March.

Speaking about the new openings, Dealz retail country manager Olivia McLoughlin said: "We’re thrilled to open three new Irish stores on the same day, it's a signal of our ambition to grow.

"Additional job creation and investment in new stores is part of our renewed commitment to Ireland and the communities we serve."

Dealz is branded as Poundland in the UK and the new stores will bring the company's total number of outlets in Ireland to 100.

