Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Councillor calls for social distancing wardens after controversial weekend scenes

By James Fenton

July 6, 2020 at 11:49am

Share:

A Dublin councillor has called for the introduction of social distancing wardens after the much-publicised scenes of crowds gathering in the city centre over the weekend.

On Saturday, several pieces of footage depicting people congregating in areas such as Dame Lane gained traction of social media and Labour Councillor for Lucan Joanna Tuffy feels that social distancing wardens with the power to disperse crowds should be introduced.

She told Newstalk Breakfast this morning: "For example, school wardens can stop traffic. I'm suggesting that social distancing wardens would be similar, they would have limited powers so they could actually have powers to disperse large groups of people in streets and to ask people to maintain social distancing.

57 The Headline was just one of the pubs that condemned the scenes on Saturday, posting: 'Very disappointed with the behaviour in the city tonight. Zero fecks given and no crowd control by businesses or the authorities. We'll never see the back of Covid.'

Meanwhile, the Stag's Head, which is located where a lot of the crowds gathered, issued a statement which said: 'Regarding the video and pictures circulating on social media of Dame Court yesterday, The Stag's Head would like to reaffirm that we have remained closed since the 15th of March.'

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.
Share:

Latest articles

Dublin's first ever immersive street art tour is back

Leo Varadkar came up with an interesting nickname for his 'infamous photobomber'

PICS: Eight of Dublin's tastiest looking eats this weekend

Stag's Head releases statement addressing Dame Court controversy

You may also love

Leo Varadkar came up with an interesting nickname for his 'infamous photobomber'

Stag's Head releases statement addressing Dame Court controversy

Uproar over crowds gathering in Dame Lane over the weekend

Locals criticise Phoenix Park fireworks for 'terrifying' local wildlife

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.