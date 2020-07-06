Councillor calls for social distancing wardens after controversial weekend scenes

A Dublin councillor has called for the introduction of social distancing wardens after the much-publicised scenes of crowds gathering in the city centre over the weekend.

On Saturday, several pieces of footage depicting people congregating in areas such as Dame Lane gained traction of social media and Labour Councillor for Lucan Joanna Tuffy feels that social distancing wardens with the power to disperse crowds should be introduced.

She told Newstalk Breakfast this morning: "For example, school wardens can stop traffic. I'm suggesting that social distancing wardens would be similar, they would have limited powers so they could actually have powers to disperse large groups of people in streets and to ask people to maintain social distancing.

57 The Headline was just one of the pubs that condemned the scenes on Saturday, posting: 'Very disappointed with the behaviour in the city tonight. Zero fecks given and no crowd control by businesses or the authorities. We'll never see the back of Covid.'

Meanwhile, the Stag's Head, which is located where a lot of the crowds gathered, issued a statement which said: 'Regarding the video and pictures circulating on social media of Dame Court yesterday, The Stag's Head would like to reaffirm that we have remained closed since the 15th of March.'