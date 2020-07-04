Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin pub 'very disappointed with the behaviour in the city' last night

By Sarah Finnan

July 4, 2020 at 2:26pm

Share:

One Dublin pub has taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at the behaviour in the city last night, claiming that there was "zero control and no responsibility taken by the public or businesses".

Popular Dublin pub 57 The Headline has criticised public behaviour in the city last night, with the team saying that they are "very disappointed" with how things have panned out.

A message shared by the pub on Twitter reads:

"Very disappointed with the behaviour in the city tonight. Zero fecks given and no crowd control by businesses or the authorities. We'll never see the back of Covid."

Adding that town was "manky and overcrowded", a number of others responded in the comments - with one local sharing a photo of the Dame Lane area and comparing it to "a street party".

Others were quick to point out that groups congregating in the street isn't necessarily the fault of publicans breaking the rules, putting it down to the fact that guidelines didn't stop different parties from mingling around town.

Deciding that the timing is not right for them to reopen to the public just yet, the guys at 57 The Headline will continue running their pubshop and online shop for now with the hope of reopening in late July.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: ‘Unseasonably windy’ conditions to hit Howth Head this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Hugo's Restaurant blown away by local kindness

'Unseasonably windy' conditions to hit Howth Head this weekend

Tonight's Fourth of July fireworks will honour frontline staff

We tried two simple and fun three-course meals that won't break the bank

You may also love

Hugo's Restaurant blown away by local kindness

Tonight's Fourth of July fireworks will honour frontline staff

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.