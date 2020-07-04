Dublin pub 'very disappointed with the behaviour in the city' last night

One Dublin pub has taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at the behaviour in the city last night, claiming that there was "zero control and no responsibility taken by the public or businesses".

Popular Dublin pub 57 The Headline has criticised public behaviour in the city last night, with the team saying that they are "very disappointed" with how things have panned out.

A message shared by the pub on Twitter reads:

"Very disappointed with the behaviour in the city tonight. Zero fecks given and no crowd control by businesses or the authorities. We'll never see the back of Covid."

Adding that town was "manky and overcrowded", a number of others responded in the comments - with one local sharing a photo of the Dame Lane area and comparing it to "a street party".

Others were quick to point out that groups congregating in the street isn't necessarily the fault of publicans breaking the rules, putting it down to the fact that guidelines didn't stop different parties from mingling around town.

I'm with you, went through town about 7, it looked bad, not neccesarily the fault of publicans breaking guidelines, just the fact that the guidelines didn't stop mingling groups of drunk people, I'm not hopeful. Glad you're both staying safe, passed yous early and thought of yous — David Kelly (@davidjosephk) July 3, 2020

Deciding that the timing is not right for them to reopen to the public just yet, the guys at 57 The Headline will continue running their pubshop and online shop for now with the hope of reopening in late July.

