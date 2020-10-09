Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The 'Grafton Quarter' sign will not be returning as details of city Christmas lights revealed

By James Fenton

October 9, 2020 at 10:38am

Share:

DublinTown have revealed plans for putting up Christmas lights in Dublin this year and the 'Grafton Quarter' sign that stirred much debate last year will not be returning.

Christmas lights will be erected on 26 Dublin streets, including Grafton Street, Henry Street and Mary Street but the 'Grafton Quarter' display that was a major talking point last Christmas will not be returning. Meanwhile, the 'Nollaig Shona Duit’ display that previously hung over Wicklow Street will be moved to Grafton Street.

As well as revealing details on Christmas lights, DublinTown also urged people to get their festive shopping done early to avoid large queues in December. On-street and in-store restrictions will be required in order to meet social distancing needs.

While no switch-on date for Dublin's Christmas lights has been revealed, last year the lights were turned on at different times and they were all illuminated by November 17.

READ NEXT: A wonderful 'free coffee' initiative has been set up at a Dublin café

Share:

Latest articles

Foodie Friday: Eight unusual food and coffee spots that you need to try

Try to remain calm, but Dawson's Creek is coming to Netflix very soon

26 Dublin brunch spots with outdoor rain cover

The Book of Mormon announce rescheduled Dublin dates for acclaimed musical

You may also love

Foodie Friday: Eight unusual food and coffee spots that you need to try

26 Dublin brunch spots with outdoor rain cover

"Opening up is weather dependent" - Owner of iconic Dublin pub on level 3 challenges

Dublin hotel has been named one of the best new hotels in Europe

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.