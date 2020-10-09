The 'Grafton Quarter' sign will not be returning as details of city Christmas lights revealed

DublinTown have revealed plans for putting up Christmas lights in Dublin this year and the 'Grafton Quarter' sign that stirred much debate last year will not be returning.

Christmas lights will be erected on 26 Dublin streets, including Grafton Street, Henry Street and Mary Street but the 'Grafton Quarter' display that was a major talking point last Christmas will not be returning. Meanwhile, the 'Nollaig Shona Duit’ display that previously hung over Wicklow Street will be moved to Grafton Street.

As well as revealing details on Christmas lights, DublinTown also urged people to get their festive shopping done early to avoid large queues in December. On-street and in-store restrictions will be required in order to meet social distancing needs.

While no switch-on date for Dublin's Christmas lights has been revealed, last year the lights were turned on at different times and they were all illuminated by November 17.

