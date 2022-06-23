Header image via Instagram/harrystylessdaily._

You know it's not the same as it was, but some things never change - including the likelihood of Harry Styles getting a swift headbutt if he ever rocks up to a Tallaght house party again.

The buzz around Dublin City yesterday before and after Harry's sold out Aviva gig was truly something special. Remnants of feather boas scattered on DART tracks, the smell of Whiteclaw in the air and the infamous reprise of "three bananas for a eurooo" echoing through the streets of Dublin 4 - an amalgamation that can only mean everyone's favourite 1D alum is in town.

The people of Dublin clearly have a special affinity for Harry Styles, and I'm sure most of us would like to think the feeling is mutual. His visit to the Vico with a bag of cans earlier this week was an instant viral sensation - there was even a sign at last night's gig asking him how his swim was.

Exhibit A:

Advertisement

Someone is holding a sign at Harry Styles saying "How was your swim?" — cleopatra (@EleanorEleanorx) June 22, 2022

It's just another moment to add to the Harry Styles in Ireland scrapbook, along with his bananas tagline and fondly called upon story of being headbutted at a house party in Tallaght.

Incase anyone needs a refresher:

When Harry was performing with One Direction in 2015, he told the audience in Dublin a story about going to Tallaght in 2010 with Niall Horan.

Advertisement

He said: "About five years ago I travelled over to Ireland with young Niall, we went to Mullingar, and we went to another party, didn't we Niall?"

"What happened to me in Tallaght?"

Niall coyly revealed "some fella stuck you a headbutt", to which Harry replied "I went to Tallaght one time and got the nut stuck on me, but luckily for him he managed to run away quick, I could have had him if I wanted to but I'm a lover I'm not a fighter".

“2 bananas for a pound! 3 bananas for a euro” - harry styles pic.twitter.com/4mSQTYjfIc — sin ☁️ niall’s fav (@niallslvrr) June 22, 2022

Advertisement

Like an old man in a rural pub, Harry knows what stories win over a crowd - and has no issue retelling them time and time again. We hope he tells it forever, to be quite honest. Much like there's always time for a rendition of Grace at a sing song, and there's always time for the Tallaght headbutt story at a Harry Styles concert. You really do love to see it.

Header image via Instagram/harrystylessdaily._

READ NEXT: 8 Dublin burger joints to check out on National Burger Day