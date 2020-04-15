Inside The K may be finished but another Garda documentary will air in its place tonight

Inside The K drew plenty of viewers for Virgin Media over the past few weeks and now that it's wrapped up there's a big hole to fill on Wednesday nights.

This week, the broadcaster has gone for something along the same lines, in the form of The Gardai: Policing Paddy's which first aired a few years back.

The documentary follows the work of Gardai as they prepare to police St Patrick's Day festivities in Dublin, when around half a million people traditionally flock to the city centre to enjoy Ireland's national holiday.

Viewers see Gardai trying to balance the job of keeping celebrations safe while allowing revellers the room to participate in festivities. If you didn't catch the programme when it aired in 2017, you can get quick look at what's in store below...

Right now on #TV3 how St. Patrick's Day in Dublin is policed.

THE GARDAÍ: POLICING PADDY'S on @TV3Ireland#policingpaddys pic.twitter.com/1m28zI90IE — Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) May 3, 2017

A timely reminder of what life was like for Gardai before maintaining social distancing laws became a huge part of their everyday routine.

The Gardai: Policing Paddy's starts at 9pm tonight on Virgin Media One.

