Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Inside The K may be finished but another Garda documentary will air in its place tonight

By James Fenton

April 15, 2020 at 10:57am

Share:

Inside The K drew plenty of viewers for Virgin Media over the past few weeks and now that it's wrapped up there's a big hole to fill on Wednesday nights.

Many viewers will have their Wednesday night routine upset now that Garda documentary Inside The K has wrapped up but Virgin Media has something else in store in its place this evening.

This week, the broadcaster has gone for something along the same lines, in the form of The Gardai: Policing Paddy's which first aired a few years back.

The documentary follows the work of Gardai as they prepare to police St Patrick's Day festivities in Dublin, when around half a million people traditionally flock to the city centre to enjoy Ireland's national holiday.

Viewers see Gardai trying to balance the job of keeping celebrations safe while allowing revellers the room to participate in festivities. If you didn't catch the programme when it aired in 2017, you can get quick look at what's in store below...

A timely reminder of what life was like for Gardai before maintaining social distancing laws became a huge part of their everyday routine.

 

The Gardai: Policing Paddy's starts at 9pm tonight on Virgin Media One.

READ NEXT: Ukiyo is hosting live DJ sessions on Facebook every night

Share:

Latest articles

Michael D's birthday is coming up and Drink&Draw want you to paint him a picture

This relaxing pilates routine is the ultimate mid-week reboost

Ukiyo is hosting live DJ sessions on Facebook every night

Young people in Ireland can now avail of loads of free online courses

You may also love

Michael D's birthday is coming up and Drink&Draw want you to paint him a picture

WATCH: Looks like there's an Irish contestant on Netflix's new dating show Too Hot To Handle

Gardai share adorable photo of family of ducks crossing the road

The Michael Collins movie is on the box tonight

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy