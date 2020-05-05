Close

People are in tears over the newest Netflix Documentary 'A Secret Love'

By Brian Dillon

May 5, 2020 at 12:40pm

The newest documentary brought to us by Netflix has people in tears. A Secret Love tells the story of two women who have had to keep their decades-long love a secret, and it's hitting people right in the feels.

Produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, the documentary explores their almost 70-year-long relationship and the challenges they face coming out later in life.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel met and fell in love back in 1947, keeping it from their families for more than 60 years.

We meet the two women as they pack up the home they’ve shared for 21 years and prepare for a move into an assisted-living facility.

And people have been hailing the documentary as a seriously moving, tear-jerking feature. One Twitter user wrote, "Five mins into #ASecretLove and I’m teary. I’ll blame it on hay fever."

The 80-minute feature was released on Netflix on April 29 and already has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix recently added a heap of titles onto the platform, including Modern Family, New Girl, Labyrinth, You've Got Mail, Funny Girl, The Rugrats Movie, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, The Cat In The Hat, Jupiter Ascending, and the brand new Netflix original series Hollywood, also produced by Ryan Murphy.

It's safe to say that the streaming service has been providing us with a serious binge-list to get through.

