People are in tears over the newest Netflix Documentary 'A Secret Love'

The newest documentary brought to us by Netflix has people in tears. A Secret Love tells the story of two women who have had to keep their decades-long love a secret, and it's hitting people right in the feels.

Produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, the documentary explores their almost 70-year-long relationship and the challenges they face coming out later in life.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel met and fell in love back in 1947, keeping it from their families for more than 60 years.

We meet the two women as they pack up the home they’ve shared for 21 years and prepare for a move into an assisted-living facility.

And people have been hailing the documentary as a seriously moving, tear-jerking feature. One Twitter user wrote, "Five mins into #ASecretLove and I’m teary. I’ll blame it on hay fever."

Five mins in to #ASecretLove and I’m teary. I’ll blame it on hay fever. pic.twitter.com/GYjlP2ORm1 — Emma Costello (@emma_costello__) May 3, 2020

Watching A Secret Love like pic.twitter.com/smLBSUtNbD — ava 💔 (@bIoomava) May 2, 2020

Only 15 minutes into #ASecretLove on #Netflix and already 😭. A must watch... 😍. Ryan Murphy producing so much great LGBT+ content 👏🏻 — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) May 3, 2020

The 80-minute feature was released on Netflix on April 29 and already has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just watched #ASecretLove and I am in FLOODS pic.twitter.com/OP1xZF5tY1 — Cara Croke (@CrokeCara) April 29, 2020

Just watched A Secret Love on Netflix and am borderline dehydrated 😭 pic.twitter.com/hIXZD9NXKw — Dr Frances Nolan (@FrancesMNolan) April 30, 2020

Oh honestly I’ve been balling crying at ‘a secret love’ on Netflix about 2 minutes into it — Amber (@amber_moloney1) April 29, 2020

Netflix recently added a heap of titles onto the platform, including Modern Family, New Girl, Labyrinth, You've Got Mail, Funny Girl, The Rugrats Movie, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, The Cat In The Hat, Jupiter Ascending, and the brand new Netflix original series Hollywood, also produced by Ryan Murphy.

It's safe to say that the streaming service has been providing us with a serious binge-list to get through.

