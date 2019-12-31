PICS: these were Lovin Dublin's top 10 Instagram photos of the year

2019 is almost over, and what a year it’s been.

Lovin Dublin hit 300k followers on Instagram this year, making it the biggest Irish publishers’ Instagram account. We've since hit 314k - not bad for a couple of months' work.

I’ve had a root through the archives and compiled a list of our top 20 photos of 2019 (have a look at our top 10 videos of the year here)...and there are some absolute whoppers in there.

So, without further ado, enjoy this walk down memory lane.

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Thank you to all the amazing photographers who capture our city so beautifully - here's to another decade of stunning photos filling up the Lovin Dublin Instagram feed!

(Header image: courtesy of @dublin.fx on Instagram)

READ NEXT: This new boutique cinema is the cosiest spot for your next movie night