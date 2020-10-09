Close

The Book of Mormon announce rescheduled Dublin dates for acclaimed musical

By James Fenton

October 9, 2020 at 12:01pm

It's been confirmed that the Dublin run of the acclaimed musical The Book of Mormon will be moved to November and December 2021.

Back in March, the Book of Mormon was one of the last major events to be announced for Dublin before coronavirus restrictions were introduced. Originally scheduled to take place at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from December 9, 2020 until January 3, 2021, it has been confirmed today that the show will now take place from November 3, 2021 until December 4, 2021.

Those who already had tickets have been told that they don't need to do anything at the moment and that the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre will be in touch regarding the next steps.

The Book Of Mormon is the brainchild of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who previously achieved success as the creators of much-loved animated sitcom South Park as well as 2004 satirical action movie Team America: World Police.

After being well-received by critics in the U.S., The Book Of Mormon made its way to London's West End in 2013. The critically-acclaimed production has gone on to win multiple accolades since it swept the 2011 Tony Awards, taking home nine prizes on the night, including Best Musical.

Something to look forward to ahead of Christmas next year when some semblance of normality will hopefully have returned to Dublin.

