Book of Mormon: How to get your hands on tickets for Book of Mormon Dublin date

Tickets go on sale later this week.

Fans of the smash-hit Broadway musical, Book of Mormon, went into overdrive earlier this month when it was announced that the Mormons would be coming to Dublin.

The musical's official website announced the news with a picture of a poster promoting the show in front of a passing Luas at St. Stephen's Green - conveniently leaving out any mention of a date or venue.

However, Ticketmaster has since confirmed that the Tony Award-winning production will hit u the Bord Gáis this December.

"Ding Dong! The Mormons are coming... to Dublin!

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stoen and Robert Lopez will be at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 9 December 2020 to 3 January 2021."

Written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the faces behind popular TV series South Park, the Book of Mormon debuted in New York back in 2011 and has been delighting audiences the world over ever since. The musical has been performed on three continents and has more than thirty prestigious international awards already under its belt - smashing long-standing box office records in NYW, London, Melbourne and a host of other cities across the USA.

Telling the story of two Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, the musical is set in a small town in Uganda where the Mormon pair attempt to convert the inhabitants to their religion.

Described as "wickedly satirical and deliciously irreverent", it's not for the easily offended. Anyone looking to get their hands on tickets can sign up and get access to the presale register on the Book of Mormon website now.

Tickets for the Dublin date go on sale from Ticketmaster and the usual outlets this Friday, March 13.