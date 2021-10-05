The memory of the guy who slipped on the ice has just become even more permanent

By Fiona Frawley

October 5, 2021 at 9:12am

The memory of the guy who slipped on the ice has just become even more permanent

There are some moments in Irish history we never want to forget.

Obviously, the guy slipping on the ice is one of them. It was one of the most pivotal moments of the noughties and let's be honest, it shaped who we are as a nation.

The image is etched in our memories forever, and now as well as that, on Podge Henry's arm. The podcaster recently got his first tattoo, and he didn't go for a tribal cross or his favourite song lyrics. No no, he opted for something far more deep and meaningful:

As far as first tats go, this is pretty deadly. The original illustration is by Irish artist Hephee (Stephen Heffernan) and was recreated in ink form by tattoo artist Stephen Doyle.

I'm surely not the only one thinking this... but this could be the beginning of a sleeve of iconic moments in Irish culture. Next he can add on an illustration of Teresa Mannion's infamous Don't Make Unnecessary Journeys report, with Nadine Coyle on the phone about her passport underneath. On the other side of the arm, an ocean inspired collage featuring Fungi and Wally the Walrus splashing and having fun. Polished off with "f*ck you, Deputy Stag", inscribed on the forearm in old time-y Celtic font. It just makes sense.

Header image via Instagram/hephee

