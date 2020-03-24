Love Island bosses make change to ensure show goes ahead this summer

Contrary to earlier reports, Love Island bosses are apparently determined to go ahead with the summer edition of the show.

It had been reported over the weekend that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Love Island was highly unlikely to take place this summer.

Difficulties in casting the reality dating show as well as complications regarding paperwork were cited as the reasons why there would be no Love Island this summer but, apparently, ITV is doing everything possible to get the show on the air.

The Daily Mail reports that Love Island's production team has been told that the premiere of this summer's show will be postponed by a month, starting in July rather than June.

It's hoped that the additional time will give enough of a buffer for things to return to normality following the current emergency measures that are in place to halt the spread of Covid-19.

A source told the newspaper: "Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July.

"All the usual preparations are going ahead."

