Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Tv /

  • Love Island bosses make change to ensure show goes ahead this summer

Love Island bosses make change to ensure show goes ahead this summer

By Darragh Murphy

March 24, 2020 at 11:55am

Share:

Contrary to earlier reports, Love Island bosses are apparently determined to go ahead with the summer edition of the show.

It had been reported over the weekend that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Love Island was highly unlikely to take place this summer.

Difficulties in casting the reality dating show as well as complications regarding paperwork were cited as the reasons why there would be no Love Island this summer but, apparently, ITV is doing everything possible to get the show on the air.

The Daily Mail reports that Love Island's production team has been told that the premiere of this summer's show will be postponed by a month, starting in July rather than June.

It's hoped that the additional time will give enough of a buffer for things to return to normality following the current emergency measures that are in place to halt the spread of Covid-19.

A source told the newspaper: "Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July.

"All the usual preparations are going ahead."

READ NEXT - Maura Higgins sends message to 'f**kboys' by scrubbing toilet with a toothbrush

Share:

Latest articles

How to make blueberry pancakes at home

Hozier teases week-long series of online shows to entertain everyone at home

Dublin drag queens teaming up for live-stream cabaret show this week

Powerful video of Dublin's empty streets highlights importance of social distancing

You may also love

Bradley Walsh caught out in hilarious prank episode of The Chase

Bad news for those looking forward to Love Island this summer

10 hilarious stand-up comedy specials on Netflix that you might not have seen

Binge-watching of new Netflix series Tiger King has started early

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy