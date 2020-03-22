Bad news for those looking forward to Love Island this summer

It's a time when guilty television pleasures are at a premium but, apparently, it's not looking good for this summer's edition of Love Island.

Reports claim that the scheduled return of Love Island this summer is in jeopardy amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

While we all hold out hope that some sense of normality will have returned by the summer, the current measures in place mean that it would be incredibly difficult for ITV bosses to cast the series and arrange the appropriate paperwork.

The Sun on Sunday reports that it is currently looking highly unlikely that the summer version of Love Island goes ahead after meetings scheduled to plan the reality dating show have had to be delayed.

A source told the newspaper: "A huge amount of work goes into Love Island and to pull everything together in a very short space of time would be near impossible.

"Casting aside, they need to think about all the paperwork necessary, the show’s insurance and all the tests that cast members must undergo.

"The team are also very conscious that if overseas travel restrictions are not lifted in time, filming in Mallorca as normal will be ruled out of the question.

"Not to mention the risks of cast members and crew contracting the virus, or pulling out because their family members have become seriously ill.

"All the signs are pointing towards the show not airing."