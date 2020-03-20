Maura Higgins sends message to 'f**kboys' by scrubbing toilet with a toothbrush

Maura Higgins has had a rather unique take on the Lockdown Challenge.

A number of celebrities have been taking part in social media challenges to keep themselves and their followers entertained while self-isolating during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We've seen footballers challenge one another to a game of keepie-uppies with toilet roll but Maura Higgins took her challenge in a different toilet-based direction.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Longford woman took a toothbrush from her bathroom and put it down her toilet.

"This is what happens when you f**k a girl over," Maura said. "A nice toothbrush - I'll just scrub the toilet with that."

Maura didn't specify who the toothbrush belonged to or what she was referring to but the next story on her Instagram saw the former Love Island contestant joking around with a sex toy.

Maura split up with Curtis Pritchard earlier this month after less than a year together, having met on last summer's edition of Love Island.

The pair posted cryptic messages about the other to social media in the wake of their break-up, which Maura confirmed on social media with the caption: "We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

