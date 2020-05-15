Dating Amber will debut on Amazon Prime on June 4th before hitting cinema screens later this year.

Dating Amber is a new Irish movie set to premiere this summer. Starring Normal People star Fionn O'Shea and Belfast actress Lola Petticrew (of A Bump Along The Way fame) the movie is set in Ireland during the 90s and tells the story of best friends Eddie and Amber who embark on a fake relationship to avoid questions about their sexuality. In a line - they're each other's beards... which coincidentally was also the former name of the movie.

Keen to follow in his dad's footsteps and join the military, Amber dreams of bigger and brighter lights in London, however, things inevitably begin to unravel for the pair forcing them to face their inner demons head-on. Releasing a sneak peek of what's to come online, fans have described the trailer as a cross between Sex Education and Derry Girls - two insanely popular shows and both ones we're fans of.

A number of other famous faces make an appearance throughout including BAFTA and IFTA Award-winner Sharon Horgan, Barry Ward and Simone Kirby to name but a few. Many of Fionn's Normal People co-stars have also been showing his latest project some love with Paul Mescal tweeting to encourage fans to watch it.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Written and directed by Irish director David Freyne, the movie will debut on Amazon Prime this June before moving to cinemas when they reopen later this year.

