WATCH: Fleetwood Mac Members Perform Lovely Rendition Of ‘Dirty Old Town’ In Dublin

Fleetwood Mac touring guitarist Mike Campbell has had a busy time of it in Dublin over the past couple of days. Before taking to the stage at the RDS last night, the musician took some time to stroll the streets of the capital with his wife, stopping by Knobs And Knockers on Nassau Street, as you do.

After last night’s show, Campbell was back on Instagram to post a somewhat more low-key performance in tribute to Shane MacGowan and The Pogues. The group gave a lovely performance of Dirty Old Town and Campbell wrote in the caption ‘A tribute to Shane and the Pogues… It IS a dirty old knob town!’, referencing the famous Dublin shop again as well as his own band the Dirty Knobs.

He also swung by Merrion Square during his stay and it seems the group have been making the most of their Irish adventure.

