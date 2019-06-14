A Pigeon Disrupted The Junior Cert In Hilarious Fashion At This Dublin School

Exam time can be stressful enough and the last thing you want is to be ducking and dodging as a bird flies around your exam hall dropping bombs.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday in St Mary’s College in Rathmines.

A pigeon managed to sneak it’s way into the exam hall and some of the students papers were deposited upon. Nice.

The college also mentioned that if the pigeon remained in the hall, they would have to move to the study for the German paper.

Junior Cert Notice If the pigeon remains in the exam hall tomorrow, the German exam will be moved to the study. The candidates today whose RE papers were deposited upon by the pigeon, will not lose marks for poor presentation. — St Mary's College 🇸🇴 (@StMarysCSSp) June 13, 2019

I genuinely thought their account had been hacked but it seems legit.

Thankfully, the tweeted again this morning saying the pigeon had left the hall and they wish him a long and happy summer.

The pigeon has left the building. We wish it a long and happy summer. German exam today at 9:30 in the usual venue. — St Mary's College 🇸🇴 (@StMarysCSSp) June 14, 2019

It’s suppose to be good luck when a bird sh*ts on you, so to the students who were deposited upon, sit back and relax because you are sorted.